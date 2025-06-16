Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Danni Levy
After every interview,I tend to think about which answer resonate with me the most. For this one with Jordan, it was definitely what turned out differently. Very similar to Jordan's, in my parallel Universe, I was an attorney with a big impressive life. My life turned out much different. In 1995, I was fresh out of law school (passed the NY bar exam), when my parents sent me to St. Maarten with girlfriends as a gift. Basically, I never came back. Well, I did but with a 26 year old Italian man who I have been married to for 30 years. We have created a life as far from the NY layer life as could be imagined. We are semi nomad, have roadschooled two girls and are constantly recreating ourselves. We do things that we love and deal with all of the imperfections and challenges together. My life is far from perfect. Definitely not big and impressive, but absolutely full. I love the way it turned out. I couldn’t stand those suits anyway. All of this just to express how much I love reading about people who have the courage to step out of the box and create something with their full heart. Thank you Jane and Jordan for reminding me that I am exactly where I want to be. We tend to forget this many times along the way to loving ourselves and our lives. Looking forward to reading some of Jordan's work and listening to the audiobook she recommended. xo ❤️

Andrea Jarrell
So awesome! Loved everything about this and I'll definitely be checking out The Creative Fire. Thank you Jordan and Jane for a wonderful interview.

