Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Eric Zimmer is an author, coach, speaker, and the creator of The One You Feed podcast—an award-winning show with over 75 million downloads that explores meaningful living. He is also a lovely, kind, compassionate human devoted to helping others. We share a passion for music and dogs, and a driving curiosity for how life works.

At twenty-four, Eric was living on the streets, addicted to heroin, weighing 100 pounds, and facing up to fifty years in prison. A counselor encouraged him to enter long-term treatment, and after first convincing himself he didn’t need it, he had a moment of clarity and went.

Thus began Eric’s long and often arduous and also joyful journey to get clean. And stay clean. What got him there? A series of small steps. Tiny decisions he made every day, every year. And still does.

Through research and his own lived experience, Eric developed protocols and strengthened positive habits that have helped him grow into a thriving, healthy, and sustainable life. Lucky for us, he gathered all of them plus mountains of wisdom and insight into his new book, How a Little Becomes a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life.

Earlier this month, Eric wrote a thoughtful essay for Beyond about fighting vs. accepting aspects of our lives. A lot of you left comments and emailed me, letting me know how much it helped you in your own life. In case you missed it, here’s the link.

I so enjoyed speaking with Eric! I think you’ll also enjoy sharing in his vision of the world.

xJane

⭐️ Eric is generously gifting three readers an autographed copy of How A Little Becomes A Lot! If you’d like to be one of the recipients, please add “A LOT” after your comment. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, April 27th and notified by Substack Direct Chat. I’m excited for all of you! (Shipping is limited to the United States) ⭐️

You have this beautiful closing line to your book, “That little by little, we become who we are.” I really like your definition of “little by little”: low-resistance actions, done consistently over time, in the same direction. So I wondered if we could start there.

First, thank you for your compliment on the closing line. It’s great to hear another writer say that they thought it was good. That’s a great place to start because sometimes people hear little by little, and they think tiny. It doesn’t necessarily mean tiny. It means low-resistance actions. And low resistance is different for each of us.

For example, you might find writing to be a semi-pleasant activity. So for you to sit and write for two hours is fine. But when I started, the thought of writing for two hours would drive me to despair, so thirty minutes was low resistance for me. When we find something we’ll actually do, if we keep doing it, that’s consistently over time.

Then, in the same direction is important. Particularly in the world that I work in, which would be loosely called the self-improvement, self-help space. Because if you get on social media these days, you could find fifteen things to change about yourself in the first fifteen minutes. You should meditate more, you need to do morning pages, you should cold plunge, you need to sit in the sauna, you should be doing yoga, your fascia is too tight. We could just keep going.

The problem with that is we get very distracted—and so little by little in a lot of different directions does not become a lot. It’s actually a lot of scattered attempts that usually leave us feeling worse about ourselves, because we’re like, “I never finish anything that I start.” Or, “I tried that, but it didn’t work.”

You write about how repetition, which is part of the consistency, became spiritual for you.

I’m a recovering addict, and so I spent a lot of time in 12-step meetings. I mean a lot. Three meetings a day for a while. And they read the same stuff at the beginning of every meeting, again, and again, and again, to the point that I felt like I could barely take it. Repetition breeds boredom.

But then, much later, I became a serious Zen student, and I noticed that in that context, I was able to relate to repetition differently. My Zen teacher had me reading the same short amount of material, again and again and again. And every Zen meeting would open with the same readings. And yet, somehow, in this instance, I was able to let the repetition sink into me more deeply.

That may be a difference in my patience level from when I was a brand new recovering heroin addict and today. But now I find that I can listen to those things and reflect more deeply on what they mean. In that way, repetition can become spiritual, if we imbue the repetition with some sort of meaning.

Listening to you reminds me of how obsessive I can become about a song. I’ll play something twenty-seven times in a row! And I know how much music means to you. What role did music play in your life back when you were using, as you got clean, now? What impact has it had on your soul? Did it help you heal? Has it helped you stay sober? Did it ever draw you back to using?

My favorite art form is the song. When I turned eighteen, I decided to learn to play the guitar for the third time, and it finally took. I played in bands, and I had an identity in music, for a certain number of years there, as I descended into addiction, I could use it as an excuse, partially. Like, “I’m a musician.” That would justify my whole lifestyle. I’m not saying that music wasn’t incredibly valuable to me, it was. I wasn’t doing it for that reason, but I do think I used it as a shield.

When I got sober, a lot of the music that I listened to, I couldn’t listen to anymore. I was listening to music that would glorify the drug addict type of life, or the hedonism. So all of a sudden, a lot of that was immediately off-limits because it caused emotions that I did not like.

I hate that feeling of being torn in two, which is what addiction feels like. One part of me is screaming, “I have to do it!” The other part of me is screaming, “You can’t do it!”Anything that would even start to bring that feeling on, I was like, “No, thank you.” So I started to discover all kinds of new music, and I do think music was with me all through recovery.

I got sober and played in bands, which was really important for me, because I was afraid that was all gone. But I found sober musicians, and I had some of the best years of my life. I still play today. I don’t play in a band, but I play guitar most every day. I’m just so glad I know how to do it. It’s something I do simply for the enjoyment of doing it. I have no outcome associated with it at all anymore.

I’ve wrestled with depression a fair amount of my adult life, and one of the things I know is that music helps me. But there’s this curious thing that happens, because my depression shows up, at least at first, mainly as anhedonia, meaning an inability to take pleasure in anything. So if I go on, say, Spotify, if I’m in one of those moods, I don’t want to listen to any of it. That’s when I know something’s going on with me.

So I created a playlist of songs that I know help me when I’m in that space, and I’ve been adding to it for probably a decade now. All I have to do is go to the playlist and hit play, instead of trying to talk myself into thinking about what I want to listen to.

That’s amazing. What are one or two of your favorite songs that help the most?

Anything by an English musician, Frank Turner. Get Better is a great one that can immediately go on that list. Further Up, Further In by The Waterboys. Badlands by Bruce Springsteen.

At one point early in your recovery, you ask the universe a series of questions about why some people are able to make necessary changes toward health and others aren’t. And then in the 12-step programs, there’s “Let go and let God.” And now you’ve talked about Zen Buddhism. How do these all come together for you? What is your greater belief of what the fuck is going on?

I will caveat any greater belief with, I don’t have any idea what the fuck is going on. When I ask the universe, that’s more me just asking a question that has a great deal of meaning and mystery around it. When I got sober the first time in AA, God was what was on offer. God as you understand him, which is what it says in the Big Book. So I tried really hard to believe in the kind of God that the people around me believed in. There’s a God that came in and helped them get sober, and did things in the world.

Eric and his now grown son, Jordan.

I always struggled with it as an idea. I don’t know in the beginning if I got sober because of that belief, or in spite of that belief. I do know that a certain number of years into my recovery, my son was two and a half, and my wife came home one day and said, “I’m in love with someone else.” And it was someone who was in AA. My world crumbled. I didn’t drink right away, that was maybe three years later, but what I realized in that period was I did not have a spiritual life that made any sense to me.

So I went back out and drank, and when I came back, I was like, “Alright, I have to take this seriously. If I’m going to go to 12-step programs—because this is eighteen years ago, there wasn’t anything else—what is a higher power going to mean to me?”The third step says we turned our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood him. What am I turning it over to?

There are a couple things I reflected on there. First is, “let go and let God.” What I realized for me was that I struggled with the “let go” part. If I let go and don’t believe somebody’s going to pick it up, it’s like dropping a baton. I’m supposed to hand this to somebody, and I don’t believe there’s anybody to hand it to. What I realized for me, it was the holding on that was making me sick. It was absolutely irrelevant whether anybody was going to pick up the baton. I just needed to let the baton go.

But the other thing that I came back to—and there’s a line in the AA Big Book about this that I didn’t even ever know was there—was this idea from Stephen Covey that you can live a principle-centered life. I came to believe that if I lived my life according to certain principles, I could handle whatever life brought me, and I could stay sober.

That’s beautiful.

I also did believe in the power of the group. I did believe that 12-step groups were a power greater than myself. They were a place I could go when I felt my own power wasn’t sufficient to keep me sober.

Now, as to how that ties together with my current belief system and Zen, I’ve had some experiences in Zen, the classic mystical experience, satori enlightenment-type thing, and a couple of them lasted for a while. What I saw to be true is that I was part of an unbroken reality that was all stitched together.

What does that mean to you?

We divide reality up into concepts: me, you, that light, the tree over there. That’s a valid view; it’s the one that helps us survive and get around. But there’s another view that doesn’t do any of that division. And when that division isn’t there, you suddenly find there’s a lot less to argue about. There’s a lot less to resist. It doesn’t really matter what happens to this individual me.

Another way I sometimes describe it is, imagine there’s a light shining. Somebody puts a piece of black cardboard in front of it and starts poking holes in it. And then where there’s a hole, the light goes through. I often think I’m just one of those holes.

There’s a light that’s shining through everything. The light that shines through me is the same light that shines through you and everyone else. And then that light takes on the shape of what we happen to be.

Are you viewing the light as benevolent? Or can it be harmful? I know you don’t believe in binary so is it an all light?

I think it’s an all-light. With my deep spiritual experiences, love is part of them. Whether that is imbued in the light, I don’t know. Or if when I see reality as it is, my only response is love, because I am everything, and everything is me in some way.

You have been on quite a journey—you were unhoused, addicted to heroin, weighed 100 pounds, had hep C, and headed for prison. You got clean, you relapsed, you got clean again, and now you’re here. If you feel comfortable, can you talk a little bit about your relationship with yourself these days?

My relationship with myself is a very benevolent one at this point in my life. I write about self-compassion in the book. And I write about it for two reasons. One is it’s really important if we’re in our ability, to make a change. Actually, it’s a great asset.

Secondly, it’s the biggest upgrade I’ve ever given myself besides, you know, stopping burning my life to the ground with mind-altering substances. It didn’t happen overnight; it’s happened over a number of years, but I am almost never mean to myself. That doesn’t mean that I don’t hold myself to account; it doesn’t mean that I can’t look at my behavior and go, “That wasn’t it,” or see where I’m falling short, or the way I want to be different. It’s just that I can do that with a certain amount of kindness.

So lovely. You write: “We tend to treat the ordinary moments of our lives as something we need to get through to get to the good stuff.” Then you go on to talk about how rushing is a mindset—and that we can change how we move through the day without changing our schedule. Can you talk more about this because I feel like most of us are doing exactly that.

One of my strongest traits is my ability to make things happen. However, it often takes over, and I end up always rushing to the next thing. You know, whatever is here, great, good, off the list, let’s go. Next, next, next, next. That is one that I have to work with a lot. I’m doing it with the book right now. I’m trying to slow down and go, “Look, this is amazing. Somebody sent you a picture of your book in the bookstore. Enjoy it, appreciate it!” But my mind is like, “Oh, that’s great, but I’ve still got 500 emails to send, so let’s move on.”

I relate!

I think we all have examples of rushing in our lives. There are days when you just feel frantic. And there are other days that there’s a lot going on, but there’s a certain peace, or a certain enjoyment, or a certain something that’s different. I look at those and think, “Well, the busyness doesn’t appear to be the only factor here. So, if that’s not the only factor, what else is going on?” And I do think it is rushing.

To me, it feels like this constant leaning too far forward. So, instead of leaning into go-go-go, can I sit back? I’m in a car that’s going. My life is structured to a certain degree that it has an engine to it. It doesn’t make my car go any faster when I’m leaning way forward with my head two inches from the windshield. I can sit back up and drop my shoulders, and try to keep going in a different way.

Eric and Gaia

That’s a great image! So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

For all intents and purposes, the amount of suffering in the world is infinite, and it always has been. Now, I may get exposed to more of it, I may see more of it, I may choose to seek more of it out, but I don’t think there’s any more of it than there’s ever been. That’s not to say that there aren’t incredibly difficult things happening. I truly mean none of us could process all the suffering that’s in the world, ever.

Part of it for me is that I try not to be so extreme in the way I describe everything. To acknowledge that there is an infinite amount of suffering, but there is an infinite amount of goodness and kindness also. I actually believe there’s much more of that. We just don’t recognize so much of it for what it is, because it seems so ordinary.

When we drive down the freeway, all of us mostly are following the rules and being respectful, and working together. But we don’t think that, because it’s just ordinary. We only focus on the one jackass, where everybody else is being kind of good.

Lola, Beans, & Ralph!

I think joy and kindness are everywhere. So my job becomes, where do I find them? Music, for sure. Always music. Dogs, for sure. Always dogs. Nature, it’s always there. I love this time of year: the trees here in Columbus, we’ve actually got blooms, but about ten days ago, you could look at the tree and see buds and think, “it’s all about to come out of that little thing there.”

My friends are joyful. My partner is joyful. There’s so much good art, books, or TV series, or comedy.

I generally find joy easily if I look for it. It’s just a matter of choosing to look for it. Part of my life, I think, “Oh boy, there’s a lot of suffering.” That’s always kind of there to me. But I also try and then go, “Okay, and there’s this other part.” Both are true.

I’m not trying to be Pollyanna. It’s me saying, “Let me balance.” If all I’m seeing is the bad, then I’m not really seeing reality.

If you enjoyed this conversation with Eric, you might also enjoy this one with fellow Columbusite, Maggie Smith:

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