Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Kathleen Clare Waller's avatar
Kathleen Clare Waller
6h

Such a great interview with Julie!

Not surprised we have the same favorite formative books 💜

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Amy Brown's avatar
Amy Brown
9h

Enjoyed this interview so much & Julie’s perspective on hope gives me hope!

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