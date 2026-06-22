Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Julie Gabrielli’s work as a writer, architect, and professor navigates our time of climate collapse and environmental reconciliation. She is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Maryland School of Architecture, Planning, & Preservation. She holds a Fiction MFA from Southern New Hampshire University. She writes the Homecoming newsletter on Substack, where she serialized her CliFi novel, FLUX. Julie has been published in the magazines Orion, Ecological Home Ideas, and Urbanite; and in literary journals: Assignment; Dark Mountain Journal #6, #8 and #10; Dark Matter #3 and Immanence. Her essay, “Song of the Chesapeake,” is included in the 2025 anthology, Dark Matter: Women Witnessing: Dreams Before Extinction.

What are you reading now?

Remembering Earth: A Spiritual Ecology, by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, which comes out from Shambhala Publications on June 23. It’s a beautiful meditation on our relationship with the living world and the transformative power of story. It includes presence practices to try outside, to reconnect and experience wonder.

Nina Schulyer’s marvelous forthcoming novel, Open the Floodgates, which will be released September 15. I love her audacious, imaginative premise, and who better to explore the personhood of a river than Nina?

Just finished Yesteryear, by Caro Claire Burke. Even though it’s been mega-hyped, I liked it more than I expected. It made me think and I’m a sucker for good metaphors.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

Charlotte’s Web and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret come to mind easily. Yes, they’re cliché, suburban American girlhood books. When I was 10, I secretly read the very racy (!!) Flowers for Algernon. I even remember why I had to hide it.

As a visual person, I’ve always loved picture books, so it was a treat to revisit my favorites when my son was little. Where the Wild Things Are, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and The Little House are close to my heart. I felt sorry for the innocent little farmhouse being bullied by the aggressively encroaching, dirty, noisy city. Sure, it’s cheap American anti-city propaganda, but I was smitten by that cute, anthropomorphized house.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

The book I’ve re-read the most is Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God. Partly for entertainment, partly to marvel at how she does it. I always learn something new about her craft, and I’m always in awe of the economy of her storytelling. The latest re-read, I noticed that it can be seen as an early foray into what we now call eco-fiction or climate fiction. The novel is set within a deeply felt, ever-present connection to nature.

I read Brian Doyle’s Mink River during the pandemic. Getting lost in his wit and real-life magical world was a salve to my extreme anxiety.

Not Julie’s leopard print pjs! But a watercolor Julie painted of a beautiful leopard for a set of chakra meditation cards.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

Leopard print pajamas, which I’m wearing right now.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

I’m an obsessive collector of aphorisms, so this stumped me. How can I possibly choose? Yesterday, I read this from James Hillman: “We need to recall that we do not just make words up or learn them in school, or ever have them fully under control. Words, like angels, are powers which have invisible power over us.” I love the idea that words choose us, not the other way around.

Back Creek's resident Heron & the Egret they like to chase

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I live on a cove at the head of a creek. Our resident Great Blue Heron is endlessly fascinating. She doesn’t suffer close observation but will tolerate me if I keep a respectful distance. Her patience is a lesson. Her skill. I’ve watched her head dart under and come up with a wriggling fish in her long beak. She tips her head back and extends her elegant snake-neck to swallow the fish whole. Then she sips a dainty bit of water for a chaser. To witness a Great Blue take flight is always a thrill. Whenever the Egret dares to visit from another part of the creek, the Great Blue escorts him out. Bossy and territorial: I like it. I flirted with including her perspective in my short story, “Shapeshifting.”

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I tried for years to quit my profession. I wasn’t getting enough traction as an eco-architect, whether in practice, consulting, or teaching. Ecological devastation and the climate crisis continued to worsen, despite the many strategies to do better. Eventually, I discovered that architecture is not alone in being infected with our mistaken cultural story of separation from (and domination of) the living world. With that perspective, I recast my relationship with architecture, mostly as an educator. I’ve always been a storyteller, so that’s how I approach it now.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I’ll sing in the car (alone), and I’ve danced in the kitchen on occasion (with a partner). When I was younger, I thought my body was just there to carry my head and thoughts around. Now I’m delighted for my body and grateful that it allows me to get out there and participate and feel the world.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I hope to publish my novel and future novels, and maybe other writing. I’m in love with writing, it gives me such pleasure, and I will keep doing it as long as I’m able.

Sweet reunion: Julie and her son!

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

My son’s birthmother chose us to be his parents. There’s no greater kindness than that sort of trust. He’s 24 now, we’ve all been through a lot together, and he is the most marvelous human being. I’m so proud of him and enjoy his wit and intelligence. He sees the world so differently from me, it’s like his job in life is to keep me humble.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Hope. I can’t help it, I don’t know why I’m this way, but I am a hopeful person. Hope is different from naïve or blind optimism. Hope is a muscle that needs to be worked. Perhaps paradoxically, it’s an outcome, not a driver. It’s a guiding light for action, not an excuse for apathy. It orients to the future from present reality and past experience. Most of all, hope derives from a healthy dose of wonder and humility in the face of the great mysteries of life.

If you enjoyed Julie’s answers, you might also enjoy this Questionnaire with Sara Petersen:

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